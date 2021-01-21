Level up the game room with Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade at $99 (Save 33%)

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade for $99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $150 here, today’s offer amounts to over 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Arcade1Up’s Countercade delivers all of the retro action of a typical cabinet, but in a smaller form-factor that’s perfect for the game room. Everything is centered around a color 8-inch display, as well as full-sized arcade controls, all of the vintage artwork you’d expect, and the ability to play both Galaga and Galaga ’88. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to get some Galaga action on while out and about, or just away from the game room, this $20 Micro Arcade version of the classic title is worth a look instead. Stacking up to the size of a credit card, this handheld offers a more convenient way to dive into Galaga games if the more authentic offering above isn’t quite to your liking.

This morning saw a pair of notable 30% price cuts go live on these retro Tiger X-Men or Transformers handhelds at $10.50. But then be sure to catch up on the latest unveils from Arcade1Up, which are bringing seven new cabinets to your game room including Pong, X-men, Battletoads, and more.

Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade features:

Galaga Arcade 1Up Counter Machine. Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP Countercades are available in multiple exciting versions that feature a table top design with commercial grade construction and coinless operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!