FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add the retro Tiger X-Men or Transformers handhelds to your collection at $10.50 (30% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesTiger
30% off $10.50

Amazon is now offering the Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X handheld game for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. These retro handhelds made a triumphant return as part of last year’s re-release. They might be some of the most rudimentary games out there, but they also carry loads of nostalgia for some gamers and make for brilliant collectibles. Read more about the details in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for a nice discount on the re-released Transformers variant. 

Amazon also has the Tiger Electronics Transformers Robots in Disguise Generation 2 model on sale for $10.49 Prime shipped as well. Another solid 30% discount from the regular $15 price tag, this one is also matching the Amazon all-time low we saw back during Black Friday 2020. Also rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. 

As we mentioned above you can get all of the details on what to expect from these retro Tiger handhelds right here

While we are talking retro gaming, check out the new limited-edition, fully-playable Asteroids Replicade, all seven of Arcade1Up’s new cabinets (Pong, X-Men, Battletoads, more), as well as our hands-on video review for the Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade machine

More on the Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X:

  • RETRO INSPIRED VIDEO GAME ACTION: Blast back to the 1990s with this retro-inspired Tiger Electronics X-Men Project X handheld video game. For ages 8 and up
  • NOD TO NOSTALGIA: Did you play handheld video games as a child? Introduce your own kids to this electronic LCD video game inspired by the X-Men Project X vintage game from the 1990s
  • ICONIC MARVEL X-MEN CHARACTERS: Kids can play as Cyclops, battle the evil Juggernaut and Apocalypse, and get help from Wolverine

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Tiger

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Max/mini Screen Prote...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Almost Gone...
RAVPower’s Portable USB-C 1TB SSD is backed by 54...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $29.50,...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 packs 15-day battery life ...
Rid your space of toxins: Germ Guardian’s UV HEPA...
HomeKit highlights this $27 Meross Smart Table Lamp (Re...
Amazon Gold Box winter coat and parka sale for the whol...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Grab four Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $5 each (27% off), more

From $18 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 21, 2021 – Beats Solo Pro $150, HomeKit accessories, more

Listen now
Save $51

Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup sees up to $51 discounts starting at $199

From $199 Learn More
$100 off

Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers USB-C/A and more on-the-go, now $300 ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
Save $100

Monoprice’s 43-inch Curved CrystalPro Monitor falls to $600 (Save $100), more from $230

From $230 Learn More
60% off

Brooks Winter Event takes up to 60% off running shoes and apparel with deals from just $20

From $20 Learn More

Turn your Apple TV into a Super Nintendo (sort of) with elago’s new cases

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Max/mini Screen Protectors from $4, more

From $4 Learn More