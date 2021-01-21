Add the retro Tiger X-Men or Transformers handhelds to your collection at $10.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X handheld game for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. These retro handhelds made a triumphant return as part of last year’s re-release. They might be some of the most rudimentary games out there, but they also carry loads of nostalgia for some gamers and make for brilliant collectibles. Read more about the details in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for a nice discount on the re-released Transformers variant.

Amazon also has the Tiger Electronics Transformers Robots in Disguise Generation 2 model on sale for $10.49 Prime shipped as well. Another solid 30% discount from the regular $15 price tag, this one is also matching the Amazon all-time low we saw back during Black Friday 2020. Also rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers.

As we mentioned above you can get all of the details on what to expect from these retro Tiger handhelds right here.

While we are talking retro gaming, check out the new limited-edition, fully-playable Asteroids Replicade, all seven of Arcade1Up’s new cabinets (Pong, X-Men, Battletoads, more), as well as our hands-on video review for the Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade machine.

More on the Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X:

RETRO INSPIRED VIDEO GAME ACTION: Blast back to the 1990s with this retro-inspired Tiger Electronics X-Men Project X handheld video game. For ages 8 and up

NOD TO NOSTALGIA: Did you play handheld video games as a child? Introduce your own kids to this electronic LCD video game inspired by the X-Men Project X vintage game from the 1990s

ICONIC MARVEL X-MEN CHARACTERS: Kids can play as Cyclops, battle the evil Juggernaut and Apocalypse, and get help from Wolverine

