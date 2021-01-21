Lenovo’s Yoga Android Smart Tab doubles as an Assistant display at $180 (Save 40%), more

Lenovo is currently taking an extra 10% off its selection of Android tablets when code NEWTAB10 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant at $179.99. Down from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer takes an extra $20 off the sale price, amounts to 40% in overall savings, and is a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Android-powered Yoga Smart Tab features a unique design that’s centered around a 10.1-inch FHD display. Alongside the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it features Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in kickstand that lets it double as a Google Assistant smart display. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other Lenovo Android tablets on sale:

Be sure to shop the rest of Lenovo’s Android tablets right here, and don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the additional savings. Otherwise, be sure to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 that’s marked down to $529, as well as these ongoing Amazon Fire tablet deals from $40.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab features:

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant builds on the revolutionary Yoga Tab 3’s multimode kickstand design. It has great entertainment features—including an FHD IPS display and dual JBL stereo speakers—and adds the power of a portable smart home hub. When your device is idle, open the kickstand to unlock the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode with visual feedback. Control your world using just your voice.

