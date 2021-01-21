FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Marshall’s Alexa-enabled Stanmore II Speaker falls to $300 (Save $100), more from $79

-
AmazonSmart HomePortable Bluetooth SpeakersMarshall
25% off From $79

Amazon offers the Marshall Stanmore II Voice Wi-Fi Smart Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Down from $400, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer marking the third-best price we’ve seen to date and dropping to the lowest since the holidays. Covered in the brand’s signature retro stylings, Marshall’s Stanmore II delivers a vinyl-wrapped design complemented by a metal speaker grill on the front. Alongside dials on the top to adjust the EQ and volume, you’ll also enjoy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on top of a 3.5mm audio input. There’s also hands-free access to Alexa built-in here to expand your smart home, as well. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Marshall deals starting at $79.

Other Marshall deals:

While you can still save on Harman Kardon’s sleek Aura Studio 3 speaker at $200, be sure to check out all of the offers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide as well. We’re still tracking a notable 20% price cut on Tribit’s StormBox Micro, which delivers a compact design alongside IP67 water-resistance and 10-hour battery life at $40.

Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker features:

Marshall Stanmore II voice packs serious power into its compact frame for a sound that’s unrivaled, regardless of the room you’re in. Coupled with Alexa’s exceptional intellect, Stanmore II voice is the smart speaker for those who wish to take their music listening to another level. Stanmore II voice produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest level, due to advanced components such as two 15 watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50 watt class D amplifier to drive its mighty subwoofer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse strikes new Amazo...
Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off sta...
NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Am...
Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF...
Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain ...
Today’s exercise equipment deals kick off from $1...
Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $93, more fro...
New Amazon low greets DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bi...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 30%

Verizon 4-day Flash Sale discounts iPhones, Android devices, and more

Shop now! Learn More
45% off

Add an egg cooker to your arsenal starting from just $8 for today only (Up to 45% off)

From $8 Learn More

Top 5 diaper bags that are stylishly functional for both mom and dad

Learn More
Reg. $35

Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse strikes new Amazon low from $24 (Reg. $35)

$24 Learn More
50% off

Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off starting at $19

From $19 Learn More
21% off

NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Amazon low at $18 Prime shipped

$18 Learn More
30% off

Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF bars, protein, more up to 30% off

From $11.50 Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain America Shield $100, more from $75

From $75 Learn More