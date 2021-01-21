Marshall’s Alexa-enabled Stanmore II Speaker falls to $300 (Save $100), more from $79

Amazon offers the Marshall Stanmore II Voice Wi-Fi Smart Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Down from $400, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer marking the third-best price we’ve seen to date and dropping to the lowest since the holidays. Covered in the brand’s signature retro stylings, Marshall’s Stanmore II delivers a vinyl-wrapped design complemented by a metal speaker grill on the front. Alongside dials on the top to adjust the EQ and volume, you’ll also enjoy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on top of a 3.5mm audio input. There’s also hands-free access to Alexa built-in here to expand your smart home, as well. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Marshall deals starting at $79.

Other Marshall deals:

While you can still save on Harman Kardon’s sleek Aura Studio 3 speaker at $200, be sure to check out all of the offers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide as well. We’re still tracking a notable 20% price cut on Tribit’s StormBox Micro, which delivers a compact design alongside IP67 water-resistance and 10-hour battery life at $40.

Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker features:

Marshall Stanmore II voice packs serious power into its compact frame for a sound that’s unrivaled, regardless of the room you’re in. Coupled with Alexa’s exceptional intellect, Stanmore II voice is the smart speaker for those who wish to take their music listening to another level. Stanmore II voice produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest level, due to advanced components such as two 15 watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50 watt class D amplifier to drive its mighty subwoofer.

