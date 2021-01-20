Harman Kardon’s sleek Aura Studio 3 speaker falls to $200 (Save 33%)

Woot currently offers the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. While you’d usually pay $300, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a unique transparent dome design, Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio 3 stands out from the competition by also incorporating internal ambient lighting for some extra flare. That’s alongside the 100W 360-degree audio array and Bluetooth connectivity which round out the notable features. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our launch coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for desktop speakers rather than an option to serenade you elsewhere in the house, going with the Harman Kardon SoundSticks III at $150 is a great alternative. Not only will you still enjoy Harman Kardon’s sound fidelity, but also save some extra cash compared to the lead deal. Over 1,800 customers have reviewed this popular speaker, amounting in a 4.4/5 star rating overall.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the offers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide instead. We’re still tracking a notable 20% price cut on Tribit’s StormBox Micro, which delivers a compact design alongside IP67 water-resistant and 10-hour battery life. Not to mention, it’s down to $40 right now, as well.

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 features:

Elevate your home with the timeless, iconic design of the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 for 360 degrees of beautiful sound. A stunning Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds. It pairs room-filling audio with integrated ambient light effects, a water wave ripple movement to experience your music in a new, visually dynamic way. With a domed design as understated as its small footprint, this piece blends in beautifully with your décor, in any room of your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!