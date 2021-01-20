FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add G-Technology’s rugged 4TB USB-C Hard Drive to your EDC for $130 (Save $30)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesg-technology
Save $30 $130

Amazon offers the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged USB-C Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low set over a year ago. G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive brings 4TB of rugged storage into your kit that’s backed by an IP54 water-resistance rating. On top of being able to withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops from 3.3-feet, you’re looking at up to 140MB/s transfer speeds and USB-C connectivity to compete the package. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for a lower capacity version of G-Technology ArmorATD hard drive instead. Right now, the 2TB model only sells for $90 at Amazon, saving you quite a bit if you can live with half of the storage from the lead discount. Or you could just call it a day and grab the 1TB version for $75 and make out for even less.

Over in our Mac accessories guide, we’re still tracking a 20% discount on WD’s 5TB USB-C hard drive, which has fallen in price to $120. That’s alongside all of the other ways to upgrade your workstation, including Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse at just $8, as well as Satechi’s new USB-C Backlit Keyboards at all-time lows from $48.

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive features:

The 4TB ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive from G-Technology is a rugged, all-terrain drive that can take a beating. Built with triple-layer shock resistance, which is made up of a durable rubber bumper, an aluminum enclosure, and internal shock mounts, the ArmorATD can withstand up to 1000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3′ on a carpeted or concrete floor. It is also IP54-rated, which provides protection against rain, sand, and dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

g-technology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
Fill up your 2021 reading list with these Amazon eBook ...
Save on Anker’s Nebula projectors and more from $...
Blue Diamond Gold Box almond snack sale from $7: Natura...
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch packs ECG tracking at ...
Bring the gym home with a BodyBoss 2.0, now down at $13...
Save on various third-party Tesla Model 3 accessories f...
Official Google Pixel 4 cases hit all-time lows in sele...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Carhartt offers up to 50% off new markdowns with popular t-shirts, sweatshirts, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Madden NFL 21 $22.50, more

$35 Learn More
80% off

Fill up your 2021 reading list with these Amazon eBook deals from $2 (Up to 80% off)

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $300

Harman Kardon’s sleek Aura Studio 3 speaker falls to $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 25% off your order with deals from just $8

from $8 Learn More
Up to $150

Save on Anker’s Nebula projectors and more from $238

From $238 Learn More
20% off

Blue Diamond Gold Box almond snack sale from $7: Natural Raw, BBQ Habanero, more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $330

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch packs ECG tracking at $262 (Save $68)

$262 Learn More