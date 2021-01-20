Add G-Technology’s rugged 4TB USB-C Hard Drive to your EDC for $130 (Save $30)

Amazon offers the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged USB-C Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low set over a year ago. G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive brings 4TB of rugged storage into your kit that’s backed by an IP54 water-resistance rating. On top of being able to withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops from 3.3-feet, you’re looking at up to 140MB/s transfer speeds and USB-C connectivity to compete the package. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for a lower capacity version of G-Technology ArmorATD hard drive instead. Right now, the 2TB model only sells for $90 at Amazon, saving you quite a bit if you can live with half of the storage from the lead discount. Or you could just call it a day and grab the 1TB version for $75 and make out for even less.

Over in our Mac accessories guide, we’re still tracking a 20% discount on WD’s 5TB USB-C hard drive, which has fallen in price to $120. That’s alongside all of the other ways to upgrade your workstation, including Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse at just $8, as well as Satechi’s new USB-C Backlit Keyboards at all-time lows from $48.

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive features:

The 4TB ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive from G-Technology is a rugged, all-terrain drive that can take a beating. Built with triple-layer shock resistance, which is made up of a durable rubber bumper, an aluminum enclosure, and internal shock mounts, the ArmorATD can withstand up to 1000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3′ on a carpeted or concrete floor. It is also IP54-rated, which provides protection against rain, sand, and dust.

