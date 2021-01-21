FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 packs 15-day battery life and an AMOLED display at $50

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker for $49.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from $60, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve seen overall to date, is the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months, and is still one of the first times on sale. Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 delivers a curved AMOLED display to keep an eye on notifications from your smartphone, as well as other stats. On top of being able to automatically track workouts, you’ll find 15-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, water intake tracking, and the ability to keep tabs on your sleep quality. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Amazfit Band 5 at $35 instead. While you will be dropping the Samsung branding here and tighter integration with the Galaxy smartphone lineup, this fitness tracker is able to monitor many of the same stats found above with 15-day battery life to match. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those in the market for a more full-featured wearable will want to check out the ongoing discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at $60 off. That’s alongside Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models starting at $299, and all of the other ways to crush those 2021 exercise goals in our fitness tracker hub.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 features:

Look and feel your best with the lightweight yet durable Samsung Galaxy Fit2. Easily track your fitness and wellness, day and night, in clear, vivid color. A simple glance at your wrist lets you monitor workouts and sleep patterns. And keep an eye on notifications from a comfortable, stylish fitness tracker that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

