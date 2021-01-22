Load up on high-protein Jack Link’s Beef Steak Bites: 8-pack now $7.50 (Reg. $17)

Amazon is offering the 8-pack of Jack Link’s Beef Steak Bites for $7.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Then be sure to cancel the sub after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $17 at Amazon, today’s deal is roughly 55% in savings and the lowest total we can find. While they might seem like a total indulgence, they also have 14-grams of protein and around 110 calories per serving. Made with with “100% premium beef,” this high-protein snack tastes about as good as it is at contributing to your daily protein intake. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not a fan of the beef steak bites above, take a look at the Jack Link’s Bacon Jerky. This hickory-smoked treat has 11-grams of protein per serving and comes in at just under $4 Prime shipped. Not to mention particularly solid ratings from over 3,100 Amazon customers.

The protein deals don’t stop there though. We also have big-time price drops live on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate as well as Amazon’s New Year New You sale with loads of healthy snacks and supplements as well. But be sure to head over to our sports/fitness guide for more workout deals including today’s exercise equipment deals from $190 and up to 30% off CamelBak water bottles from $11.

More on the Jack Link’s Beef Steak Bites:

With a whopping 14g of protein and 110 calories per serving, Jack Link’s Teriyaki Beef Steak Bites are the epic protein snack choice to fuel your body to help you power thru your day. Our beef bites are made with lean cuts of 100% premium beef. They are 98% fat free, with 0g of trans fat. Jack Link’s expertly crafted beef snack bites are marinated in our special blend of soy, garlic, ginger and brown sugar. Then, we slow cook it over hardwood smoke for the delicious taste everyone will love and crave.

