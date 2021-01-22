Melissa & Doug Grocery Basket playset hits Amazon low + more kids’ toys from $8.50

Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Melissa & Doug Fill and Roll Grocery Basket Play Set for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Target is also matching which means RedCard holders can score it for $8.54 shipped. Regularly $18 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether you have some early 2021 birthday gifts to knock out or are just looking for something new for the kids at home, this one is worth consideration. Ideal for kids ages three and up, it includes five colorful labeled grocery boxes, three play food cans with lids, and the double-sided reusable shopping list for a “hands-on, screen-free pretend play experience.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More kids’ toy deals below.

Several fun accessories: This play grocery set includes five colorfully labeled grocery boxes, three play food cans with pop-off lids, and a double-sided reusable shopping list with a pencil that stores in the side of the basket.

Multiple play opportunities: our fill & roll grocery basket play set provides children ages 3 and up with multiple play and learning opportunities, including stacking and sorting, role-play, and movement.

Durable materials: our grocery basket for kids is made from high-quality materials. Kids can load up and play grocery store. The lift handle allows children to carry the basket or extend the handle for easy rolling.

