Assemble LEGO’s 3,700-piece Lamborghini at a new all-time low of $70 off, more

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 for $309.99 shipped when code ZAVVILS has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $380 price tag that you’d pay direct from LEGO, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. As the latest addition to LEGO’s Technic garage of supercars, this 3,696-piece model assembles the iconic Lamborghini Sián. Stacking up to over 23-inches long, there’s a unique lime green exterior here that’s filled with authentic details like an accurate engine, working suspension, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then head below for more LEGO deals.

Also on sale today, Zavvi offers the LEGO Classic Batcave for $259.99 when code ZAVBAT has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $280, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen on the now-retired kit in over two years. If you missed out on picking up this classic version of the Batcave modeled after the 1960s’ Batman TV show the first time around, now is another chance to score this hard-to-find set. It stacks up to 2,526 pieces and includes nine minifigures.

Don’t forget that yesterday’s LEGO deals are still live as well, with a collection of City, Star Wars, Mario, and other builds on sale from $12. Then be sure to check out the limited-edition collectible coins that LEGO is releasing, as well as all of the new sets that launched at the beginning of the year.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini features:

Experience the unmistakable power and looks of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 as you become immersed in this LEGO® Technic building kit (42115). With superb detailing, the model car is a faithful representation of the original Sián FKP 37 in eye-catching lime green with golden rims.

