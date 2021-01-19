FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take dinner up a notch with Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker at $97 shipped (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 $97

Walmart is now offering the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker for $97 shipped. Regularly $150, this model has sold for closer to $160 over the last few months at Amazon where it is currently on sale for just over $129. Today’s offer is up to $53 in savings and the lowest total we can find. While it might be too cold for some folks to get the smoker out now, today’s offer is great way to ensure you’re ready to go in the spring. It provides 343-square inches of smoking space, thermostat temperature control, a removable wood chip tray, and an 1,800-watt heating system. Along with the cool touch handles, Masterbuilt is also throwing in a pair of chrome-coated smoking racks. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below. 

With your savings, you can load up on wood smoking chips. The well-rated Western options come in various flavors ranging from mesquite and hickory to apple and cherry wood starting from $6.50 Prime shipped

If you prefer to do your grilling indoors right now, take a look at today’s Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill and air fryer offer right here. But either way, you might want to consider scoring this discounted digital meat thermometer to achieve the perfect temperature no matter what your preferred cooking method is. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more cooking gear, kitchenware, and household essentials. 

More on the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker:

With the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker, you will achieve competition-ready results in your own backyard, without the hassle of charcoal or propane. Simply plug this smoker in, set the analog controls, & it does the work! Get even, consistent smoking with the built-in temperature Gauge & thermostat temperature control. The two chrome-coated racks provide plenty of room to smokeup to 4 chickens, 2 turkeys, 2 racks or ribs, or 2 pork butts. Master the art of smoking with Masterbuilt.

