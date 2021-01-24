FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring iPad Air home from $559 for a limited time

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen on this model.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $11 to pick up one of the highly-rated cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand.

Hop over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your device. You can currently save on Beats Solo Pro headphones and Speck cases for the latest devices from Apple.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

