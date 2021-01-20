FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max and more with Speck cases from $12 (Save up to 52%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the CandyShell Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Case at $16.80. Down from the usual $25 going rate, not only are you saving 33% here, but today’s offer is also marking the very first price cut we’ve seen. Speck’s CandyShell Pro case covers your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 8-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s also added antimicrobial features here as well as soft-touch coating to complete the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 220 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

You’ll find even more essentials for your iPhone, as well as Android device in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning. That’s alongside a series of deals on official Google Pixel 4 cases from $16.50, which are live alongside the first discount on the Pixel 5 Fabric cover at $28. Then go check out the new wooden Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases, as well as the just-announced lineup of MagSafe accessories from elago.

Speck CandyShell Pro Case features:

The original sleek, dual-layer case, now stronger than ever, with a dual-layer perimeter that provides 8-Foot Drop Protection. Scratch-resistant soft-touch coating – CandyShell PRO is CandyShell, better than ever. We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.

