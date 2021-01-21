Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones drop to all-time low price at $150

Update: Woot has the Beats Solo Pro for $150.

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for $159.99 shipped in Dark Blue. Today’s deal is up to $140 in savings from the regular going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and matching the second-best offer all-time.

The Solo Pro over-ears deliver a completely wireless design backed by iconic colors and fast connectivity thanks to Apple’s H1 chip. You can also count on Active Noise Cancellation, which stands out as one of the defining features here. With up to 40-hours of battery life you can count on long listening sessions that should last through multiple commutes each week. Learn more in our hands-on review that largely agrees with Amazon’s positive customer ratings.

Want to save $110 but still enjoy all the perks of Apple’s H1 chip? Consider going with the new Beats Flex at $50. You’ll have to ditch the over-ear design, but there’s still a lot to like here including all of the perks of Apple’s own chipset. You can also count on 12-hours of battery life, a magnetic design, and built-in audio sharing features. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Beats Solo Pro features:

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones in red

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

Compatible with iOS and Android

