eufy’s RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum falls to $130 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is currently offering the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum for $129.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $270, you’ll find it selling for $190 at Amazon right now, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20, saving you 52% overall, and marking a new all-time low. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Included alongside the robo vac are some boundary strips, so you can fence off areas of your home for the Eufy 30C to avoid. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agree with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $44, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

Then go check out everything in our home goods guide for additional ways to elevate your space without paying full price. These ongoing paper shredder deals are still live from $29.50, alongside a notable discount on Blendtec’s Classic 570 Blender for $210.

eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

