Go pro with Blendtec’s Classic 570 Blender and an 8-yr. warranty for $210 (Reg. $280+)

Home Depot is now offering the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for $209.99 shipped. Originally closer to $350, this model regularly fetches more like $280 at Home Depot these days with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Some Walmart listings go as high as $399 while Amazon third-party sellers are starting at $240 or so. This model features a series of programmed blending cycles (including smoothie and hot) as well as 3-speed options and a pulse function, all accessible via the touch pad interface. It comes with a 90-ounce blending jar, an illuminated LCD timer, and the impressive 8-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

It’s safe to say that blenders from brands like Blendtec and Vitamix are really just for folks that take their home chef game quite seriously. But for the rest of us, there are certainly more affordable options out there. The Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ comes in at $90 and carries solid reviews from thousands. It is perfect for your daily smoothies, meal preparations, and will save you about $120 over today’s lead deal.

More on the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender:

The Blendtec Classic 570 with Wildside Jar is the ultimate all-in-1-appliance. With programmed cycles that make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsa, hot soups and more Every Blendtec is professional-grade with some of the most powerful motors in the industry, 1-of the longest warranties in the business and fashion-forward industrial designs that look great on your counter top. Blendtec blenders are the most advanced blenders you can buy. Engineered and manufactured at our Headquarters in Orem, Utah.

