Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to $260 (Refurb, save $169), more from $90

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Android tablets starting at $90 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Headlining is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB for $259.99. Down from the usual $429 going rate, which you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $59 under the all-time low there and marking the best price we’ve tracked to date. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S-Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the 128GB of onboard space. Includes a 90-day Samsung warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 245 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more from $90.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here for even more price cuts on Samsung Galaxy Android tablets. All of the discounted models here come backed by the same 90-day warranties from Samsung that you’ll find above, and start at $90.

Then go check out everything else in our Android guide today, as well. This morning already saw Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra smartphone fall to a new all-time low at $350 off, but there are plenty more hardware deals, as well. Not to mention, all of the best apps and games to load up your new device, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

