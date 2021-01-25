Amazon’s #1 best-selling 1080p smart home security camera drops to new low at $14.50

Amazon is offering the Yi 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $14.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 35% from its normal $22.50 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a budget-focused way to secure your home, this is it. You’ll find 1080p video capture with both cloud and local recording options available. It also sports 2-way audio, motion tagging, and much more. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, you’ll find a stellar 4.3/5 star rating from over 36,000 happy customers.

Prefer cameras from Nest? Well, right now, we’re tracking a 3-pack of Nest Cam Indoors at $248, which is 30% off what you’d normally pay. Still sporting 1080p recordings, there’s no local storage option here. However, the Nest backend delivers more robust features and ties into your smart home in other ways that Yi can’t offer.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s $7.50 at Amazon and will give you plenty of storage room since the camera records only when motion is detected and deletes the oldest files to make room for new ones once it fills up.

More about the YI Smart Home Camera:

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noon light’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Adjustable Alert Frequency: AI powered human detected alert or motion detected alerts can be set by sensitivity levels from high to low. Eliminates ‘false positives’ caused by flying insects, small pets, or light changes. You’ll only be alerted for the moments that matter

Works With Alexa – Officially Alexa compatible and works with any screen-based Alexa device. You can use the Alexa Skill to turn on your camera or view its live feed with a simple voice command.

