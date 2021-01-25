New G-SHOCK Vital Series pairs smartwatch capabilities with ‘vivid light-collecting resin’

From a recent Pokémon collaboration to last year’s NASA-inspired timepiece, Casio rapidly continues to crank out new G-SHOCK timepieces. Today you will find three new smartwatch styles dubbed as the G-SHOCK Vital Series. These serve as an expansion to the company’s lineup of GBD-100 offerings. Each unit pairs with a smartphone using the G-SHOCK Move app. For those unfamiliar, G-SHOCK Move debuted in April as Casio’s first smartwatch with heart-rate tracking abilities. Notable features found in the Vital Series include step tracking, Bluetooth-powered GPS, and more. Continue reading to learn more.

G-SHOCK Vital Series adds vibrancy to the lineup

The G-SHOCK Vital Series are not the first in Casio’s GBD-100 lineup. Three styles preceded today’s new offerings, but the latest units arguably make much more of a splash, given their bright and colorful designs. Each adheres to the shape found in the GBD-100 series, but you’ll now find the “black and white base coloring is combined with vivid light collecting resin and semitransparent resin.”

Technological features include Bluetooth connectivity, a memory-in-pixel display, alongside stopwatch, distance, speed, pace, and calorie consumption measurements. As with most smartwatches, iPhone and Android smartphone notifications can be relayed to the G-SHOCK Vital Series. Calls, email, and text messages are currently supported. Pairing with a smartphone also ensures that time will stay accurate and sync with your current location.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the GBD-100 lineup is that battery life is said to last two years between replacements. This is despite its ability to keep tabs on activity, deliver notification, and stay paired with a smartphone over Bluetooth. While smartwatches from brands like Withings are able to compete with long battery life, they often top out at 12 to 18 months.

Pricing and availability

Each of the new models in the G-SHOCK Vital Series can be ordered here. Pricing is set at £139 ($190), a cost that significantly undercuts G-SHOCK Move. Many of Casio’s standard G-SHOCK timepieces clock in at around half the price, but offer up a feature set that is much more basic. There’s no official word if availability will eventually be expanded to reach Amazon and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Casio has arguably made the GBD-100 lineup much more appealing today with the addition of three new styles. While they all look nice, I am personally drawn to GBD-100-1A7ER that features a white band that’s accompanied by a case with green and purple accents.

