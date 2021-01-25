LG’s 4K UltraFine Monitor delivers an ergonomic stand at $103 off, more from $300

Amazon offers the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $596.99 shipped. Down from $700, you’re saving $103 here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts to date and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. LG’s 32-inch Ergo display stands out from other models on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars from one 240 customers. Head below for more from $300.

Other LG monitor discounts:

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $51 discount on this Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which can drive three 4K displays at $229. That’s alongside all of the other workstation upgrades in our Mac accessories guide, like the price cut we tracked over the week on the Razer Seiren Emote Mic at $100.

LG Ergo 4K Monitor features:

Elevate productivity with flexible workstation and monitor in one. Height-adjustable to help you do your best work. Turn to LG’s 31.5” UltraFine UHD 4K IPS Display Ergo Monitor to edit photos, create content and design graphics at just the right height — whether sitting or standing. An ergonomic monitor that works hard for professionals looking for an even more proficient workstation, while still delivering amazing 4K picture, breathtaking clarity, fine detail and accurate color.

