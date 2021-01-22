Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock can drive three 4K displays at $229 (Save $51)

Amazon offers the Kensington SD4900P Triple 4K Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $229.15 shipped. Usually fetching $280, you’re saving $51 here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts to date and a new all-time low. Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock stands out from other models on the market with the ability to drive three 4K 60Hz displays via its three HDMI and three DisplayPort slots. That’s on top of a 3-in-1 card reader, 60W power delivery, Gigabit Ethernet slot, five USB 3.1 ports, and USB-C connectivity to round out the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from just under 200 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with this Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $189 instead. While you’ll find a total of nine ways to expand your Mac or PC’s I/O, this model can only drive two 4K displays unlike the triple monitor capabilities on the lead deal. Plugable’s dock here does feature 85W charging passthrough, on top of its more affordable price tag.

Those in the market for a portable way to bring some older ports back to their machine won’t want to miss out on VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub, which is currently on sale for $20. Then dive into the rest of the discounts in our Mac accessories guide today for additional ways to elevate your setup, including Satechi’s new USB-C Backlit Keyboards at all-time lows from $48.

Kensington Triple 4K Monitor Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The SD4900P USB-C and USB 3.0 Triple 4K Video Hybrid Docking Station leverages USB-C Alt Mode and DisplayLink technology to expand connectivity while delivering spectacular true-to-life video for up to three monitors. Features include triple 4K video output (HDMI or DP++), a unique design with support for USB-C and USB 3.0 laptops, and a 3-in-1 card reader.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!