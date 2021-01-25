You can now take advantage of a new buy one get one for $5 promotion in the latest official Disney plush sale. Whether you have some early birthday gifts to take care of or are just looking to fill out your classic Disney collection, there are some notable deals to be had here. The promotion feature plushies from just about all of Disney’s most beloved IPs including Toy Story, Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, classics like Minnie and Mickey, Frozen, and much more. Head below the fold for more details.

Disney plush sale – BOGO for $5

Deals start from just under $12 here with a little bit of something for everyone. Depending on the price of the plushies you choose, you’re looking at a minimum of close to 30% in savings, and it just goes up from there with the higher-priced options. Free shipping is available in orders over $75 when you use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

For example, grabbing the 17-inch Mickey and Minnie Mouse plushies would notably cost you $46. But by adding both to your cart, the total will drop down to $27.99. That’s actually closer to 40% off and the lowest we can find. And this same discount applies across the board to all of the $23 plushies on tap here.

Browse through all of the eligible Disney plush sale characters right here. Just keep in mind, the special promotion that knocks the Valentine’s Day-themed plushies down to just $14 is still in effect and you can read all about the details right here.

More on the 17-inch Mickey Plush:

Our leader of the club is sure to be a swell addition to any clubhouse. Soft plush Mickey will keep you smiling through the day, rain or shine! See ya real soon. Match to our Minnie Mouse Plush in Pink or Red Dress – 18” H, each sold separately…Personalize it up to 10 characters, including spaces.

