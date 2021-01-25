FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble LEGO’s International Space Station at $56 (Save 20%), more from $12

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Ideas International Space Station for $55.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Walmart. Down from its $70 going rate, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen in nearly two months. This 864-piece creation brings the International Space Station to your collection and measures over 12-inches long as well as 7-inches tall. On top of some microfigure astronauts and a brick-built version of the space shuttle, a stand with plaque round out the notable features to make this a great display piece for LEGO fans and NASA enthusiasts alike. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for additional LEGO deals starting at $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While this morning saw a collection of Nintendo plushies and apparel go on sale from $7, you’ll find even more LEGO deals in our hub right here. Not to mention, last week we got a first look at the upcoming Imperial Shuttle from LEGO, as well as the other new Star Wars builds on the way.

LEGO Ideas International Space Station features:

Build and display this spectacular LEGO Ideas 21321 ISS (International Space Station). Packed with authentic ISS details, including a posable Canadarm2 and 2 rotating joints that coincide with 8 adjustable solar panels, this 864-piece set is a wonderful gift idea for space enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans or any experienced builder. This awesome LEGO spaceship model comes with a display stand, a buildable mini NASA space shuttle and 3 mini cargo spacecrafts, plus 2 astronaut microfigures to create a striking centerpiece in any room.

