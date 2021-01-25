FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 1800PSI electric pressure washer is $89, today only

Reg. $120 $89

Today only, Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 1800PSI 1.1GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $89. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. As a comparison, it typically goes for $115 and was originally listed closer to $130. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen since the fall. It’s a great idea to have a pressure washer on-hand for extra clean-up around your property. This model ditches the gas and oil for a fully electric design that’s capable of pushing 1800PSI, which should be plenty for most jobs around the house. You’ll receive three quick-connect nozzles for various tasks with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $19 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but for a fraction of the cost, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. Don’t miss today’s 24-hour sale on smart thermostats and more over at Home Depot, including a great price on the Nest Thermostat E.

Greenworks 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • 1800 PSI pressure washer with 13-amp motor generates 1.1 GPM for powerful cleaning
  • Kit includes soap applicator and turbo nozzle
  • Lightweight with convenient carry handle
  • Includes 20 foot high pressure hose
  • 35-ft power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets

