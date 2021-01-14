FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos-enabled Sound Bar 550

CES 2021Denon
Today, Denon is debuting the latest addition to its lineup of smart HEOS speakers with the introduction of a new sound bar. Entering as the first product geared towards the home theater in Denon’s Home collection, its new Sound Bar 550 arrives with AirPlay 2 support alongside Dolby Atmos audio, Alexa integration, and more. Head below for all of the details on the new Denon Sound Bar 550.

Denon launches new Sound Bar 550 with AirPlay 2

Denon’s existing stable of Home speakers has mainly been geared towards listening to tunes in other rooms of your home or just building out a multi-room thanks to HEOS integration. But now, Denon is squarely targeting the home theater with the introduction of its first sound bar into the lineup.

Equipped with many of the features that we’ve come to expect from the Denon Home series, its new Sound Bar 550 arrives with a parade of smart features, headlined by AirPlay 2 support. On top of being able to integrate with your Siri setup, Denon is baking in native Alexa control for commanding Amazon’s voice assistant. There’s, of course, the staple HEOS functionality found on most of the brand’s audio products, allowing you to set up an immersive home theater by pairing other Home speakers for surround sound and more. You’ll also find a Roku TV Ready seal of approval here, as well.

Now in terms of actual audio quality, Denon has centered its new sound bar around Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Its compact design is said to have no issues blasting out room-filling audio with the added perk of 3D sound to give you a more immersive experience on top of just upgrading the TV’s built-in speakers.

Alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4K HDMI passthrough input as well as an eARC output. Denon rounds out the features here with Ethernet, Optical audio, and a 3.5mm input.

The new Denon Home Sound Bar 550 will be officially available for purchase starting next month. As of now, there’s not an exact date as to when it’ll be rolling out in February, but we do know that the AirPlay 2-enabled device will launch with a $599 price tag when it does become available. Pre-orders are also slated to begin on February 1.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’ve been seeing more and more sound bars enter in at these mid-tier price points lately, with the Denon 550 offering being one of the latest. It certainly enters with compelling specs for the price, especially for those already in the wider HEOS ecosystem.

CES 2021

Denon

