Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuums handle the chores starting at $420 (Up to $180 off)

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $600, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Roborock’s S6 vacuum is a great way to start off 2021 with one less chore on your list. On top of laser-guided navigation, there’s also a 2000Pa suction system and 150-minute runtime to automatically handle the cleaning. Plus, you’ll be able to use Alexa to kick off sweeping sessions with just your voice. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Roborock’s Amazon storefront offers its S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $699.99 with the on-page coupon. Down from $750, this is only the second time we’ve seen Roborock’s latest release on sale and amounts to a $50 price cut. Sporting a similar design to the lead deal, you’re stepping up to 2500Pa of suction power here alongside 180-minutes of runtime and much of the same in terms laser-guidance. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,100 customers.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

