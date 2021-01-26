FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 shipped + up to 50% off hundreds of shoes

Put a pep in your step during Sperry’s current sneaker sale that’s offering styles for just $29.99 with code SNEAKERS29 at checkout. Sperry is also having its Semi-Annual Event with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. Our top pick for men is the Bahama II Leather Collar Sneakers. These shoes are regularly priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for just $30. These shoes have a unique outsole to help give you traction and it’s cushioned to promote comfort. It also features a 360-degree lacing system for added support. This style can be worn year-round and can be paired with shorts, khakis, or jeans alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

