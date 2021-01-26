WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup sees up to $300 discounts starting at $250

Amazon is currently discounting WD’s lineup of My Cloud Home Duo NAS headlined by the 20TB model at $699.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,000, today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut, beats the previous discount by $130, and marks a new all-time low. WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup lives up to its name with a pair of internal hard drives for added RAID redundancy and added data protection. On top of its Gigabit Ethernet port that allows you to set up automatic Time Machine backups and the like, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 inputs for expanding the storage pool with other drives in the future. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $250.

Other My Cloud Home Duo NAS deals:

For more ways to overhaul your home networking setup, don’t forget that we saw a series of rare offers go live on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches and mesh access points go live this morning starting at $81. That’s on top of these ongoing NETGEAR Orbi system deals from $127 and everything else in our deals hub right here.

WD My Cloud Home Duo NAS features:

My Cloud Home Duo is an easy-to-use, dual-drive personal storage device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. With two drives set to Mirror Mode, all your content is automatically saved twice. You can automatically back up the photos and videos on your phone, and wirelessly back up and sync all your PC and Mac computers and cloud accounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!