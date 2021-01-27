FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit highlight VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $648

Walmart offers the VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with AirPlay 2 for $648. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for closer to $800 and today’s deal is down at least $100 from the regular going rate. This is also the best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a 65-inch 4K panel and HDR support, this VIZIO delivers a future-proof design that should be good for years to come. Features include four HDMI inputs, smart functionality, a 120Hz effective refresh rate, and built-in AirPlay 2 plus Chromecast features. This is a great all-in-one option if you’d like to eliminate the add-on streaming media player while enjoying compatibility with multiple platforms. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll need some extra HDMI cables to take advantage of your new glorious VIZIO 4K TV. AmazonBasics makes some affordable cables which are available in various lengths and multi-packs. With great ratings from nearly 253,000 reviewers, this is a no-brainer purchase to accompany your new VIZIO.

Over in our TV deal guide, you’ll find plenty of additional markdowns on displays from VIZIO and others. That includes the Hisense 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV that’s currently down to $480 from the usual $600 going rate. Notable features here include Chromecast and Google Assistant connectivity, making it a great fit within your smart home, as well.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

  • Quantum Color Combined with a powerful Active Full Array® backlight, VIZIO’s next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color volume with over a billion hues of vibrant color.
  • UltraBright 800 UltraBright 800 delivers bright, detailed highlights at up to 800 nits of brightness, more accurately reproducing the nuances in every picture and revealing fine details otherwise lost in light or dark areas of an image.
  • Active Full Array with 90 Local Dimming Zones VIZIO’s powerful Active Full Array® backlight intelligently adjusts the backlight to match what’s on the screen, resulting in deep black levels with stunning depth and contrast.
  • Dolby Vision HDR Dolby Vision Transforms your TV experience with dramatic imaging – incredible brightness, contrast, and color that bring entertainment to life before your eyes. In addition, this TV supports HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range formats.

