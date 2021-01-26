FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to $480 (Save up to $120)

$120 off $480

Amazon offers the Hisense 55H8G Quantum Series 55-inch Android 4K UHDTV for $479.99 shipped. Usually fetching $600, it just dropped from $530 with today’s offer saving you an extra $50, beating our previous mention by $20, and marking a new all-time low. Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 55-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. A pair of HDMI ports round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a smaller model may very well find the Hisense 32-inch H55 Android TV to be a compelling alternative at $140. You’ll still enjoy nearly all of the benefits of the lead deal, just in a more compact 32-inch size that’ll be a better fit for the office or bedroom. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

If you have an existing TV that you’d rather upgrade the capabilities of instead, don’t forget that you can score Roku’s Smart Soundbar at $150 right now. Delivering AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bevy of other smart features, it is now $30 off the going rate. Not to mention, the second-best price yet on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite at $22.

Hisense 55-inch Android 4K TV features:

Transform your viewing experience with this 55-inch Hisense Quantum smart TV. The Dolby Vision HDR technology and Dolby Atmos blend to deliver immersive visuals and cinema-like sound, while the Hi-View Engine and local dimming zones produce vivid and sharp image contrasts. This Hisense Quantum smart TV features AI technology for adjusting pictures automatically, and the game mode improves refresh rates for impressive responses.

