Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to announce the February PlayStation Plus free games. Last month saw titles like Maneater and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (still live right here), but in February, PlayStation Plus members will get Destruction AllStars, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Concrete Genie. Head below for more details.

The next PlayStation Plus free games will begin to go live on February 1st with Destruction AllStars remaining as such until April 5, 2021. The other two titles on tap next month, Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie will be available until March 1st, according to Sony.

The highlight here would have to be Control: Ultimate Edition. Free on both PS4 and PS5, it includes the base game as well as the AWE and Foundation expansion packs. This one regularly fetches $40 on PSN as well as Amazon in physical form. In Control, a “corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments.”

As we mentioned above, you still have a few more days to download last month’s titles before the February PlayStation Plus free games go live. Just make your PlayStation Plus membership is in order (still on sale for $32 right here) and be sure to check out this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best PlayStation game deals.

More on Control:

Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience. A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?

