Starting tomorrow, the first PlayStation Plus free games of the year will go live. After seeing Just Cause 4 and Worms Rumble on tap last month, it’s time to turn our attention to January’s PlayStation Plus free games. This time around, we are looking at a pair of PS4 action games and an apex predator fantasy for PlayStation 5. Head below for all of the details.

January PlayStation Plus FREE games:

The 2021 January PlayStation Plus free games are headlined by Maneater for PlayStation 5. Regularly $40 on PSN and in physical form via Amazon, PlayStation Plus members/PS5 owners can score this one for free starting tomorrow and it will remain as part of your game library for as long as your membership is active. For those unfamiliar here, this one is described as the “ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas.” Starting out as a small pup, the RPG mechanics allow players to evolve their deadly shark into something “far beyond what nature intended. Eat. Explore. Evolve.”

On the PS4 side of things, you can also download Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall as part of this month’s PlayStation Plus free games. Shadow of the Tomb Raider regularly fetches $25 on Amazon and is currently on sale for $15 via PSN. Greedfall — an RPG set on a “remote island seeping with magic…riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures” — regularly fetches $50 on PSN and, just like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, will be available for free to PS Plus members starting tomorrow.

All three titles will be available starting tomorrow, January 5, and will remain free until Monday, February 1, 2021. You’ll need to ensure your PS Plus membership is active to redeem the titles. But if you need a refresh, we have 1-year subscriptions at nearly 50% off right now.

Dig into this morning’s collection of discounted PlayStation titles right here and you still have time to browse through the PlayStation Christmas game sale with 1,400 titles up to 70% off.

More on Maneater:

