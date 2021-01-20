CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $29.89 $27.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate, $3 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time, looking for access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, or just need a discounted extension, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Head below for more details.

(Update 1/20 4:00 p.m.): This post has now been updated with an even lower 1-year price on PlayStation Plus memberships at just under $28, or about $1 under the 2021 low.

For those unfamiliar here, PlayStation Plus memberships provide PlayStation 5 owners access to the new PS Plus Collection of PS4 games as well as even deeper deals on digital game purchases via PSN. It also opens the door for the monthly free game library, which lands 2 or 3 titles in your library every month at no additional cost for the duration of your active membership. This month’s freebies include Maneater on PS5 as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall on PlayStation 4. You can read all about the details on those right here.

Then head over to this morning’s game roundup for all of the best deals on PS4/PS5 titles. Just don’t forget to browse through the ongoing and particularly wide-ranging holiday PSN promotion with over 1,400 titles and DLC packs on sale at up to 70% off. But after two decades in the shadows, this once un-released PS1 game is worth a look as well.

More on PlayStation Plus memberships:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

