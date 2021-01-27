Today’s best game deals: Dead Cells $12.50, BioShock Collection $20, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft are now offering Dead Cells for $12.50 on Xbox and PlayStation 4/5 in digital form. Regularly $25, today’s offers are solid 50% price drops and the lowest totals we can find. On the Switch side of things, we are still tracking a notable deal on the Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle at $19.99 (scroll down on this page to find the bundle offer), down from the regular $30. This version includes the base game and three DLC packs. In this one, players take on the role of a dangerous and “failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Ratchet & Clank, SEGA Genesis Classics, BioShock: The Collection, Hitman 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at GameStop
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Switch Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders franchise Xbox sale from $5
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
