Today’s best game deals: Dead Cells $12.50, BioShock Collection $20, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft are now offering Dead Cells for $12.50 on Xbox and PlayStation 4/5 in digital form. Regularly $25, today’s offers are solid 50% price drops and the lowest totals we can find. On the Switch side of things, we are still tracking a notable deal on the Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle at $19.99 (scroll down on this page to find the bundle offer), down from the regular $30. This version includes the base game and three DLC packs. In this one, players take on the role of a dangerous and “failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Ratchet & Clank, SEGA Genesis Classics, BioShock: The Collection, Hitman 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

