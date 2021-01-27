FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Dead Cells $12.50, BioShock Collection $20, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft are now offering Dead Cells for $12.50 on Xbox and PlayStation 4/5 in digital form. Regularly $25, today’s offers are solid 50% price drops and the lowest totals we can find. On the Switch side of things, we are still tracking a notable deal on the Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle at $19.99 (scroll down on this page to find the bundle offer), down from the regular $30. This version includes the base game and three DLC packs. In this one, players take on the role of a dangerous and “failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Ratchet & Clank, SEGA Genesis Classics, BioShock: The Collection, Hitman 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and much more.

Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festivale, Valentine’s Day, more

Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live

Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year

Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

