Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks from $13 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO 4×4 Storage Brick for $26.06 shipped in a vairety of colors. Down from the usual $35 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, marks the best discounts we’ve tracked in months overall, and are the lowest we’ve seen to date on these particular colors. These LEGO storage bins are designed to look like upscaled 4×4 bricks and provide the perfect place to store spare pieces. On top of just looking like a brick, you’ll be able to stack these bins just like the real elements they’re inspired by. Over 250 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.

Other LEGO storage deals include:

But if it’s actual LEGO deals you’re after, the massive 3,700-piece Lamborghini is still marked down to a new all-time low at $70 off. Then be sure to check out the new augmented-reality VIDIYO theme that LEGO launched for making music videos on your iPhone, as well as our piece highlighting the best builds from LEGO’s 2021 Star Wars lineup so far.

LEGO Storage Brick features:

Let children tidy up with a smile. The LEGO Storage Brick is a fun storage box for toys, LEGO bricks, office utensils and other small items. The iconic box is designed to stack, just like the original LEGO brick. Decorate, play, build, form and have fun with the boxes, or keep your toys and LEGO bricks sorted and organized by using them for storage. Available in different sizes (1, 2, 4 and 8 knobs / studs) and many different colours for kids and adults.

