FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks from $13 (Save up to 25%)

-
AmazonLEGO
Save 25% From $13

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO 4×4 Storage Brick for $26.06 shipped in a vairety of colors. Down from the usual $35 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, marks the best discounts we’ve tracked in months overall, and are the lowest we’ve seen to date on these particular colors. These LEGO storage bins are designed to look like upscaled 4×4 bricks and provide the perfect place to store spare pieces. On top of just looking like a brick, you’ll be able to stack these bins just like the real elements they’re inspired by. Over 250 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.

Other LEGO storage deals include:

But if it’s actual LEGO deals you’re after, the massive 3,700-piece Lamborghini is still marked down to a new all-time low at $70 off. Then be sure to check out the new augmented-reality VIDIYO theme that LEGO launched for making music videos on your iPhone, as well as our piece highlighting the best builds from LEGO’s 2021 Star Wars lineup so far.

LEGO Storage Brick features:

Let children tidy up with a smile. The LEGO Storage Brick is a fun storage box for toys, LEGO bricks, office utensils and other small items. The iconic box is designed to stack, just like the original LEGO brick. Decorate, play, build, form and have fun with the boxes, or keep your toys and LEGO bricks sorted and organized by using them for storage. Available in different sizes (1, 2, 4 and 8 knobs / studs) and many different colours for kids and adults.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

The Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter goes 16MPH for 11-m...
Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen bri...
Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Etherne...
DYMO rechargeable LabelManager 280 pairs with macOS, mo...
Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to best price in six month...
Amazon will ship Furinno’s Abbott Desk to your do...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power B...
Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

LEGO’s City Deep Space Rocket falls to all-time low of $80 (20% off), more from $12

From $12 Learn More
50% off

The Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter goes 16MPH for 11-miles at 50% off, now $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50+

Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier now down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

$34 Learn More
Reg. $70

NERF’s Rival Artemis XVII blasts 30 rounds at 100 feet/second, now $30 (60% off)

$30 Learn More
37% off

Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon

$18 Learn More

Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more

From $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Learn More
Save 22%

Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch at $14 (Save 22%)

$14 Learn More