Today, LEGO is announcing its latest theme that looks to blur the line between physical and digital play. This time around, LEGO is teaming up with Universal Music to debut an upcoming collection of kits centered around letting builders use their iPhones to create augmented reality-fueled music videos. Head below for a closer look at the new VIDIYO theme.

LEGO debuts new music video-making VIDIYO sets

LEGO recently got into the augmented reality game with its Hidden Side kits that merged ghost hunting-themed kits with an iPhone app experience that let builders battle virtual versions of the included ghouls. But now that that theme is being shown the door, LEGO is back with a partnership from Universal Music in tow for its latest AR experience.

Deemed VIDIYO, the new theme is shifting the focus from in-app gameplay to allowing builders to create music videos from their iPhones using the included minifigures and other bricks. Where the partnership with Universal Music comes into play is also another area that LEGO is changing up this time around with VIDIYO. Alongside the unique characters that’ll be included with the kits, there’s also going to be new 2×2 LEGO tiles that enable the augmented reality functionality called BeatBits.

These BeatBits double as CDs for your minifigures and, on top of showcasing various album covers, can be scanned by your iPhone to interact with the app. And with Universal Music’s massive collection of artists and songs in its stable, builders will be able to bring tunes from the top charts into their music videos.

The relatively small kits included in the LEGO VIDIYO theme will be centered around various characters and are supplemented by a variety of the BeatBits. While the content from Hidden Sides was split about equally between the physical set and the digital content, LEGO is heavily leaning on the in-app functionality here.

As of now, LEGO just has to actually showcase the individual kits from the upcoming VIDIYO theme. So price points, part counts, and the number of builds that’ll launch have yet to be announced. But we do know that the theme will be landing on store shelves alongside the next wave of LEGO kits on March 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO’s efforts at blending physical bricks with digital content have been hit or miss in the past, with the previous theme being filled with entirely original characters that didn’t seem to catch on. Now for its latest attempt, LEGO is drawing on one of the largest music labels out there in hopes that kids will want to keep coming back to make AR-enabled music videos.

The big problem with Hidden Sides in particular was how limited the in-app content was. But it looks like LEGO’s strategy here of having affordable kits that expand your collection of music available to use in the app could pay off. It’ll be interesting to see what the actual lineup of builds looks like as March gets closer, as well as how the reception will be to LEGO VIDIYO.

