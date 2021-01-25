Now that we’ve gone hands-on with all four of the new LEGO Star Wars builds for the winter of 2021, it’s time to take a look at the entire collection as a whole. With three creations from the Original Trilogy and a new build-out of The Mandalorian, we’re seeing which of the latest kits is most worth your cash and how everything stacks up. Head below for a closer look at how all of the new LEGO 2021 kits compare and to see which is the best of the batch.

Hands-on with the best of LEGO’s 2021 lineup

LEGO kicked off its 2021 Star Wars kits with an overall theme of downsizing builds we’ve seen time and time again. But even though the two Original Trilogy starfighters that launched at the beginning of January were smaller than versions that came before, LEGO still delivered some exceptional value for the prices.

All of the kits also had pretty notable minifigure selections, which made the lineup even stronger. Now, we’re taking a look at all four of the new LEGO Star Wars kits for 2021 to see which of them is the best.

1. TIE Fighter

Starting things off, the latest TIE Fighter is our favorite build-out of the 2021 LEGO Star Wars lineup so far. Not only does it enter at one of the most affordable price points yet for the iconic Imperial vehicle, but it delivers a well-rounded build despite being more value-focused.

There aren’t many areas where LEGO had to cut corners, and the places that the TIE Fighter does compromise on hardly subtract from the overall build. Not to mention, it has a pretty solid selection of included minifigures to complete the package. You can get a closer look at why this build has secured the best of the wave in our full hands-on review, or just go lock-in your order on the $39.99 build.

2. Trouble on Tatooine

Next up, the Trouble on Tatooine set is another easy contender for being the best LEGO set of 2021 so far. While it’s not quite as complete of the build as the TIE Fighter, this creation earns its spot in second place thanks to the eye-catching selection of characters, as well as the Mandalorian theming.

Despite how popular the Disney+ series is, it feels like we haven’t received all that many brick-built creations from The Mandalorian. It looks like that’ll be changing over the summer, but for now, the addition of this Trouble on Tatooine kit is an appreciated release on its theming alone. Dive into our full hands-on review for a closer look at the $29.99 build overall.

3. X-Wing

Entering in at third place, we have the latest version of the X-Wing Starfighter. Now don’t get me wrong, it’s a great build overall and delivers a lot of value to builders looking to add the ship to their collection. But the compromises made here knock it down a few pegs compared to how flawless the TIE Fighter is by comparison. And even with as solid as a minifigure selection that LEGO included with the X-Wing, it’s hard to beat the iconic characters included in the Trouble on Tatooine kit.

At the end of the day, it’s still an easy set to recommend for the price. This kit may very well be the best all-around X-Wing to date when you consider the figures, price, and overall build. But there are just other kits in the LEGO Star Wars 2021 wave that beat it out of the top spots. We go into all of the details on how this model stacks up in our review right here to see if it’s worth the $49.99 price tag.

4. Millennium Falcon Microfighter

Clocking in at last place, we have the most recent Microfighter addition. While the miniature Millennium Falcon packs a lot of value for its size, this is one build that undoubtedly won’t be as appealing to older LEGO fans. So when it comes to squaring up with the other kits in the LEGO 2021 lineup, it’s hardly going to compete with the best of the batch.

But for those on a budget or who just want a small way to represent their Star Wars fandom, it’s an easy recommendation at the $9.99 price point. You’ll also find even more of our thoughts on the build in our hands-on review right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even though the first wave of 2021 LEGO Star Wars kits wasn’t as large as we’ve seen in past years, the sets that were released so far are certainly all worth a look. Across the board, variety isn’t the best, but the fact that we got a new build for The Mandalorian is certainly a highlight for me.

All of the builds here are notable in their own right, which doesn’t happen all that often. Even if the Microfighter doesn’t catch everyone’s eye, there aren’t any kits that are straight up worth avoiding this time around, which speaks to the overall quality LEGO is putting out this year.

Now that we have all of the details on the new lineup of builds launching in March, this year’s LEGO Star Wars collection is starting to look even more impressive, in my opinion. And in the meantime, don’t forget to check out our piece predicting what’s to come from LEGO’s summer 2021 Star Wars lineup.

