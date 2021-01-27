FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, 4K playback, and upgraded audio to your setup at $102

-
AmazonHome TheaterRoku
Reg. $130 $102

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for $101.84 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8, marking the second-best discount to date, and coming within $2 of the all-time low. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Alongside just being an affordable way to upgrade two aspects of your movie-watching experience, the Roku Streambar also has a lower price than most other soundbars on the market, even those without built-in streaming tech. But if you’re just looking to make out for less regardless, VIZIO’s 2-channel Bluetooth soundbar will do the trick and goes for $70 at Amazon right now.

If your setup calls for some higher-end audio capabilities, don’t forget that there’s still an ongoing deal to take advantage of on Roku’s Smart Soundbar at $150. Otherwise, check out VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV that’s on sale for $648 and everything else in our home theater deals hub right now.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Roku

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves...
Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon al...
Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus fall...
Load up your Kindle eBook library from just $3 in today...
SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD tout...
New Amazon all-time on Miracle-Gro’s Indoor Growi...
Amazon 1-day smart lighting sale from $9.50: Sylvania d...
Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector hits Amazon all...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $180

Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more at $150 (Save $30)

$150 Learn More

TCL debuts 8K Mini-LED TVs alongside first 85-inch model, new soundbars, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $50

Cook four waffles at once with Bella’s rotating steel maker, now just $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

$20 Learn More
31% off

Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves, face masks, more

From $8 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari, Lost Portal CCG, Cosmic Frontline AR, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $100

Sun Joe Electric Power Cleaner drops to $60 with its portable design (40% off)

$60 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $10

From $10 Learn More