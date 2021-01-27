Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, 4K playback, and upgraded audio to your setup at $102

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for $101.84 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8, marking the second-best discount to date, and coming within $2 of the all-time low. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Alongside just being an affordable way to upgrade two aspects of your movie-watching experience, the Roku Streambar also has a lower price than most other soundbars on the market, even those without built-in streaming tech. But if you’re just looking to make out for less regardless, VIZIO’s 2-channel Bluetooth soundbar will do the trick and goes for $70 at Amazon right now.

If your setup calls for some higher-end audio capabilities, don’t forget that there’s still an ongoing deal to take advantage of on Roku’s Smart Soundbar at $150. Otherwise, check out VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV that’s on sale for $648 and everything else in our home theater deals hub right now.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound.

