Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more at $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen since July of last year. Combining a streaming media play and soundbar, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR. Roku’s Smart Soundbar also features an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers to upgrade your TV’s audio, alongside additional smart functionality like HomeKit and Airplay 2 support. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. Over 2,095 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

