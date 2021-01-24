FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more at $150 (Save $30)

Reg. $180 $150

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen since July of last year. Combining a streaming media play and soundbar, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR. Roku’s Smart Soundbar also features an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers to upgrade your TV’s audio, alongside additional smart functionality like HomeKit and Airplay 2 support. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. Over 2,095 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If the audio in your setup isn’t in need of an upgrade, but you don’t want to missing out on the smart functionality will want to consider the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player instead. This will bringing just about all of the features noted above to your TV, including HomeKit and AirPlay 2, for $90. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Then go check out all of the offers live in our home theater guide today. You can still take advantage of these VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV deals, which bring 120Hz variable refresh rates to your setup from $548. Not to mention, this high-end Dolby Atmos VIZIO 5.1.4-channel sound system at $401 off.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

