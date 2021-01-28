LEGO is out with the latest addition to its brick-built garage today, bringing the iconic Porsche 911 sports car into its line of highly-detailed Creator vehicles. Stacking up to over 1,400 pieces, this model delivers plenty of authentic details alongside the ability to build one of two versions of the iconic ride. Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Porsche 911.

Each year, LEGO brings a new iconic vehicle to its brick-built collection as a new Creator model. Last year saw the classic Fiat 500 enter the mix, and now for 2021, we’re getting yet another build to add to your garage. While you’ll still find all of the usual attention to detail and the same overall scale as previous LEGO releases, the latest kit is assembling a more modern sports car, the Porsche 911.

Stacking up to 1,458 pieces, the upcoming release sports a slick white colorway as we’ve seen from other LEGO versions of the Porsche 911 in the past. This particular car is one that LEGO has released in a variety of scales up until now, with both Technic and minifigure-sized models already being available.

Marking the first time we’ve seen this iconic ride as part of the Creator lineup, there are plenty of details that just haven’t been included in previous kits. The overall body design is much more faithful to what you’d find with a road-worthy Porsche 911, and LEGO is taking that authenticity further with a detailed engine under the hood. Once fully pieced together, the model measures over 13 inches long and six inches wide.

Differing from previous kits, the new LEGO Porsche 911 is one of the very first Creator vehicles to enter as a 2-in-1 set. Both of the builds here recreate different versions of the iconic car, with the main model assembling the Porsche 911 Turbo from the 1970s. There are also bricks to configure it into the 911 Targa variant, which brings the ride into the 1980s.

The new LEGO Porsche 911 will be officially joining the Creator lineup later this year when it launches officially on March 1. Just like we’ve seen from several vehicles in the past, this one enters with a $149.99 price tag. It’ll be debuting alongside a growing collection of new builds, which is sure to only expand as the release date grows closer. Though LEGO VIP members will be able to score this one a bit earlier starting on February 16.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I wasn’t originally blown away by the LEGO Creator vehicle I checked out with the Fiat 500 last year, the new Porsche 911 definitely looks like a step up. I really dig the overall look, and sports car fans are absolutely sure to appreciate the attention to detail included here.

The only real negative this time around is that we’ve already seen brick-built versions of the Porsche 911 in the past, so builders who have already picked up previous versions might not find this one to be as much as a must-have as other Creator vehicles from the past.

