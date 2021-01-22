Today we’re getting a look at three upcoming creations from the LEGO Star Wars theme that’ll be expanding the current roster of 2021 sets. Due out later in March, LEGO has a pair of Original Trilogy models on the way, headlined by the latest version of the Imperial Shuttle. That’s on top of a new Microfighters pack and a Resistance X-Wing. Head below for a closer look.

LEGO debuts three new 2021 Star Wars sets

Fitting in quite well with the first wave of 2021 LEGO Star Wars kits, we’re now getting a downsized version of the Imperial Shuttle to go alongside the X-Wing and TIE Fighter that already launched. Just like the ships that came before it, we’ve seen the Lambda shuttle in LEGO form several times in the past, but it’s been over five years since the last brick-built appearance.

This time around, the build is notably smaller at 660 pieces and includes three minifigures. There’s an Imperial Officer, which is to be expected, but there’s also Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. So even though this ship just recently made an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, the set itself is still centered around the debut in Return of the Jedi. Pricing is set at $69.99 as of now and it will be launching on March 1 alongside the other builds in the March 2021 Star Wars wave.

The March 2021 wave is also going to be introducing a new pair of LEGO Microfighters in one of its versus packs. Sticking with the Original Trilogy theming, there will be an AT-AT and Tauntaun kit arriving ahead of spring. While we’ve seen the Imperial Walker at this scale before, the Rebel steed from Hoth is making an appearance as a Microfighter for the first time.

The set itself stacks up to 205 pieces and includes both of the miniature builds alongside fitting minifigures to go with both factions of the Original Trilogy. To pilot the walker there’s an AT-AT Pilot, while the Tauntaun get paired up with Luke in his Echo Base suit. Both are included in a single set that will retail for $19.99.

Lastly, LEGO is introducing its first Juniors kit of the year with a build that strays from the classic theming to give us a creation out of the Sequel Trilogy. The upcoming Poe Dameron Resistance X-Wing comes decked out in a blue and gray color scheme and a design that’s geared toward a younger audience than you’ll find with the other new 2021 LEGO Star Wars kits.

Alongside Poe Dameron himself, the set includes a BB-8 as well as opening wings and a cockpit to place the Resistance pilot. It stacks up to 60 pieces and will be entering with a $19.99 price tag when it launches later in the year.

9to5Toys’ Take

While we’ve known that these kits were coming for quite some time, and were even confirmed by the intersection manuals of the most recent wave of kits, it’s great to have a better idea of what each of the sets will actually encompass.

The Imperial Shuttle has to be one of my favorite ships in the entire Star Wars universe, and the latest version certainly doesn’t disappoint. Now that we’ve gotten a better look at the downsized model, I’m excited to see if it actually stacks up to being as solid of a creation as the other scaled-down Original Trilogy ships we’ve already reviewed.

