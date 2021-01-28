This morning popular accessory maker Razer has unveiled what it is calling “the world’s fastest gaming mouse.” The new Razer Viper 8KHz is a gaming and esports mouse that features a true 8000Hz polling rate, which allows it to react quicker than just about any mouse on the market to your movements during battle. To those that keep a keen eye on this product category, today’s news comes as no surprise. These days it’s a constant race to remain among the best and most cutting edge as gamers continue to spend money at a rapid pace. Leaving the question to be, will Razer’s latest become the newest must-have gaming accessory?

Razer brings new Viper 8K gaming mouse to market

So what makes the latest from Razer so great? It’s the brand’s HyperPolling technology, which has allowed it to find that 8000Hz refresh rating that they are pushing today. Thanks to the company’s optical switches and a 20,000DPI focus sensor, technical terms that deliver the goods, Razer can claim that they have made a stunningly responsive gaming mouse.

Just how fast is it? Currently many mainstream to high-end gaming mice have a refresh rate of around 1,000Hz. That essentially means that data is flowing from your device to a PC 1,000 times per second. Razer’s newest release? Eight times as fast. That’s a notable jump, without a doubt.

Additionally, Razer has made a real focus on the weight side of things as well. The Viper 8K comes in at 71g, which makes it notably lighter than many of the other options on the market today.

Razer describes the optical sensor it’s putting into this mouse further:

The Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor has an industry-leading 99.6% resolution accuracy, so even the finest movements are tracked with consistency. With the sensor’s unique intelligent functions, combined with Razer HyperPolling Technology, gamers will experience ultra-smooth, stutter-free cursor tracking for an acute level of precision and those crucial game-winning headshots.

The latest from Razer is available today at authorized retailers for $79.99. This price point puts it in line with many of the popular gaming mice we see on the market these days, with Razer promising a notable jump in performance in comparison to other options.

Other notable specs:

True 8000Hz (0.125ms) polling rate

True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS)/50 G acceleration/industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy

2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks

Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks True ambidextrous design with ultra-durable integrated rubber side grips

100% PTFE mouse feet

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)

Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

