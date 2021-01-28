SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backups your iPhone and more from $85

Amazon is currently discounting the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync line from $84.99 shipped. You can save up to $30 off the regular going rate with today’s deals marking the second-best prices we’ve seen, which were bested only by Black Friday 2020. Here’s a full breakdown of pricing:

The SanDisk Ixapnd Wireless Charger and Sync offers an all-in-one solution for backing up your phone’s contents each night while also charging at speeds up to 10W. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a secondary or alternative option to iCloud, making it easy to backup your photos and other data each night. Includes a cable and everything needed to get started right out of the box. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Only in need of an iPhone or Android charger? Go with Anker’s popular Qi stand for $19 and save a bit further. This popular charger props up your device, making it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more throughout the day. Offers up to 10W of power for the latest smartphones on the market. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As always, our daily smartphone accessories roundup is jam-packed full of the best deals. If you’re interested in protecting the latest iPhones with a new case, consider these OtterBox deals from $23. You’ll find a number of different styles to choose from in yesterday’s roundup.

SanDisk Ixpand Charger Sync features:

Automatically back up photos,videos and contacts right onto the charger just by placing your phone on the base. Backup requires wireless connection, Ixpand Wireless Charger app, and iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.

