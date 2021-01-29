Developer Psyonix has now announced a series of upcoming Rocket League Super Bowl events. Not only is Champions Field being transformed, the upcoming NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration introduces a new game mode known as Gridiron, complete with its own set of rules and game tweaks, as well as a series of themed in-game goodies ranging from bonus XP to the return of the NFL Fan Pack. It all kicks off on February 2, 2021, some five days before Super Bowl LV. Head below for more details.

Rocket League Super Bowl festivities

The Rocket League Super Bowl event is highlighted by the new game mode known as Gridiron. It will see the usual playing field transformed into an NFL-themed one with hash marks and the NFL logo denoting a 50-yard line. However, there’s a slot more to Gridiron than a fresh coat of paint for Champions Field.

According to the official PlayStation Blog (all of the Rocket League Super Bowl content is multi-platform), there will also be a host of rule changes and tweaks to the usual vehicular combat-meets-soccer formula. First of all, in the new 4v4 mode the usual Rocket League ball has been replaced with an American football. Touching the ball will automatically attach it to your roof, effectively making you the ball carrier, but just like the real thing, you can fumble, go out of bounds, hand the ball off to teammates, and even make passes.

If any player touches the ball, that player becomes the ball carrier, which directly sets things up for the other team to steal it from you or to hand it off to a teammate. The ball carrier can single jump, but a double jump will drop the ball, while the dodge function allows you to pass. Carrying the ball in the goal nets you seven points, touchdown-style, whereas passing it in will be worth three points. Here are a few other things to remember as well:

All own-goals are worth three points whether the ball is attached or it’s loose… Demos require Supersonic speed just like in standard modes… Stay in bounds! You’ll fumble the ball if you cross the line marked on the Arena wall.

New events and the NFL Fan Pack

On top of Gridiron mode, the Rocket League Super Bowl will also introduce three Event Challenges. Upon completion, gamers can unlock the Gridiron Guru Player Title, NFL wheels, and 20,000 XP. Finally, the NFL Fan Pack that was available for a limited time in December is back. It contains Octane Decals for all 32 NFL teams, allowing players to deck out their rides with their favorite squads, and will cost 800 Credits in the Item Shop.

The Rocket League Super Bowl Challenges and the Gridiron LTM Playlist will be live from February 2 through February 8, 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

After going free-to-play back in September, Psyonix has regularly updated the experience with new content, aesthetics, and music. While the Rocket League Super Bowl content might just be a quick distraction for hardcore fans of the experience, it is completely free and optional. It is also great to see themed content that actually alters the core gameplay to some degree. While it’s hard to say for sure at this point, there’s something about Gridiron mode that feels like it either should have been there all along or should maybe stick around for longer than Super Bowl week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!