Rocket League free-to-play is now live, and we are starting to see some interesting promotions surrounding the vehicular soccer destruction title. Now that is has been taken down from Steam (although you can still play your copy of it there), Epic Games is now offering a no-strings-attached $10 credit for redeeming the game on its PC/Mac gaming service, alongside a new freebie PlayStation 4 DLC pack from Sony. Head below for all of the details.

Last we heard from the Rocket League camp, cross-play and cross-platform progression were added to the experience, along with a new Knight Rider DLC featuring the iconic K.I.T.T smart car. Since then, Rocket League free-to-play on console has gone live, the game has been removed from Steam, and is now the recipient of some FREE platform-specific goodies.

Rocket League FREE content:

First up, Epic Games is offering a FREE $10 credit just for redeeming the game on its PC/Mac service. This promotion is live from now through October 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET and can be used via the Epic Game Store on content worth $14.99 or more. Now as expected, pre-orders, in-game currency, and other specialty items are excluded here, but it’s a great way to score a deal on your next game purchase.

You don’t even need to play the game, just add it to your library and then go claim the $10 credit here.

Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack:

The Rocket League free content doesn’t stop there though. Sony is also offering its PlayStation Plus members (one-year subs still on sale from $32 right here) the new Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack for FREE. It contains four customization items “including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.” More details from Sony right here.

More details from Epic:

Limited-time Event. You will only receive an Epic Coupon for placing an order for Rocket League until October 23, 2020 at 11AM Eastern Time. All Epic Coupons received from placing an order for Rocket League will expire on November 1st 2020, 2:59 AM Eastern Time. Epic Coupons can only be redeemed for purchases of qualifying digital games and add-ons that are available to play on the Epic Games Store webpage (https://www.epicgames.com/store/). Not valid on pre-purchases or any other purchases such as in-game purchases (e.g. V-bucks or currency). Qualifying games and add-ons must be a minimum price of $14.99 after any promotions and discounts are applied. Taxes and other fees do not apply toward the minimum purchase requirement. You must have an active Epic account. Epic Coupon will be automatically applied at checkout to your next qualifying purchase in the Epic Games Store.

