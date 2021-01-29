FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your kitchen utensils for just $20 with this 17-piece Cuisinart set (Reg. up to $50)

-
Reg. $50 $20

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $50, today’s offer is $30 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a quick, easy, and affordable way to refresh your kitchen gadget collection in one fell swoop. Alongside soft grips and stainless steel construction, it includes a can opener, peeler, pizza cutter, whisk, mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9-inch stainless steel tongs, and a 6-piece measuring spoon set, among other things. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Taking a run through on Amazon shows just how notable today’s kitchen gadget collection deal really is. There really aren’t very many sets as extensive as this in the $20 range. This 5-piece silicone set will save you a few bucks, but it doesn’t have half the gear you’re getting in today’s Cuisinart collection. 

Our kitchenware deals are heating up right now. Along with big-time price drops on  Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker and Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, we are also tracking some solid price drops on Crock-Pot’s Express Crisp Multi-Cooker as well as the brand’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker. Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on furniture, tool sets, and much more. 

More on the Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set:

Cuisinart 17-piece set provides home chefs with all the essential gadgets they need for everything they’re making. Set includes Can opener, Peeler, Pizza cutter, Whisk, Mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9″ Stainless Steel tongs, 6pc Measuring spoon set, 4pc measuring cup set. Soft grip nonlisp ergonomic handles. LIfetime warranty. Dishwasher safe.

