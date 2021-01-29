Crock-Pot’s Express Crisp Multi-Cooker + bonus air fry lid now $80 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is offering the 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with Air Fry Lid for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, this model fetches between $120 and $180 at Amazon with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This model can pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, and steam, as well as air fry with the included lid — a feature that will run you an extra $80 with some Instant Pot models. On top of all the preset cooking options, this model also has manual pressure cooking so you can customize the cooking time for specific recipes alongside the stainless steel housing and 4+ star ratings. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal is $10 under the comparable, current-generation instant Pot cooker without the air fry lid. You could, however, opt for a previous-generation 3-quart instant Pot at $60 to save some cash. Just keep in mind, it is half the size and does not air fry. Otherwise, just go score Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker while it’s down at $25.

The kitchenware deals continue with Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker and this morning’s offer on Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven down at $116 Prime shipped. Just make sure you head over to our home goods guide for even more household deals including Amazon’s Gold Box desk sale, this offer on Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler, and much more.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker:

An all-in-one appliance that lets you Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown/Sear, Sauté, Steam, and now finish off foods to crispy perfection

Removeable Crisping Lid allows for a crispy finish to be added to all dishes—including rotisserie chicken, ribs, and more!

Make healthy meals at a fraction of the time that traditional cooking requires with convenient one-touch meal settings

Manual Pressure function lets you set any cooking time at either high or low pressure, allowing you to customize recipes

