Razer Opus ANC Headphones pack gaming features at $140 (Save 30%)

-
Razer
Reg. $200 $140

Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $139.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Opus Headphones are just as ideal for everyday listening as they are for more immersive gaming experiences. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll also enjoy THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 295 customers and you can check out how they perform in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $50 at Amazon. This pair of cans doesn’t feature the same gaming functionality found above, but will deliver much of the same active noise cancelation with 40-hour playback and USB-C charging. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating to round out the package.

Then head over to our headphones guide for even more markdowns as we close out the work week. You can still lock-in an Amazon all-time low on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278, as well as this 50% price cut on Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds for $100.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones features:

For high-fidelity sound. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the headset presents a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming. For an uninterrupted audio experience on the go. Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies all incoming noise.

