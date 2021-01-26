FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

Reg. $200 $100

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 shipped in both styles. While you’d usually pay $200, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $30, marking a new all-time low, and saving you 50% overall. As one of the most recent additions to Sennheiser’s stable of earbuds, this true wireless pair is backed by 7mm dynamic drivers to achieve the brand’s signature sound. You’ll also be able to count on 7-hour battery life that steps up to 20 thanks to the bundled USB-C charging case. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app completes the package. Over 145 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the true wireless design, going with the Sennheiser CX 350BT Bluetooth Earbuds at $71 is a great way to still enjoy similar audio fidelity as the lead deal for less. These feature a corded design with an in-line mic, but sport 10-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and the ability to connect to a pair of devices at once. Otherwise, just call it a day and grab Anker’s popular Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds for $45.

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in these Sony headphone discounts, including an Amazon all-time low on the popular XM4 ANC cans at $278. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts live in our headphones deal hub, including AirPods Pro as low as $169 and our exclusive offer on 1MORE’s true wireless THX ANC buds at $135.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Whether you’re in the mood for calming tunes or crave some thrilling beats, the bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

