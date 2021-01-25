Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones return to Amazon low at $278 (Save 21%), more from $63

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped. Down from the usual $348 going rate, you’re saving 21% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low and coming within $5 of the best price we’ve tracked to date overall. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. Over 9,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and our launch coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more from $63.

Other Sony headphone deals:

This weekend’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case discount to $130 is still live today, alongside everything else you’ll find in our headphones guide. That includes ongoing price cuts on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones at $150, as well as these Skullcandy earbuds from $60.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

